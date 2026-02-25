Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OCC Unveils Landmark Stablecoin Rule Proposal

By Jon Hill and Aislinn Keely ( February 25, 2026, 11:20 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency took a significant step Wednesday toward standing up its oversight framework for stablecoin issuers, proposing rules that lay out how licensing will work, what activities will be allowed and what prudential standards will apply....

