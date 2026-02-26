Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BlueScope Turns $11B Bid Down But Still Open To Talks

By Al Barbarino ( February 26, 2026, 4:36 PM EST) -- Australia's BlueScope Steel Ltd. on Thursday said a revised roughly AU$15 billion ($11 billion) takeover proposal from SGH Ltd. and Steel Dynamics Inc. does not adequately reflect the company's valuation, but it remains open to further discussions....

