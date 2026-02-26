Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Court Rule Serial Killer Books Justify Death Row Do-Over

By Jonathan Capriel ( February 26, 2026, 9:37 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has once again vacated the death penalty for a man found guilty of a 1994 strangulation, ruling on Thursday that his counsel was ineffective because the attorney failed to object to evidence that painted the accused as an aspiring serial killer....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies