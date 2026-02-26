Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fiserv Seeks Exit From Credit Union Security Flaws Suit

By Katryna Perera ( February 26, 2026, 9:30 PM EST) -- Fiserv Inc. has urged a Florida federal judge to toss a credit union's suit claiming the payment systems company has allowed its online banking platform to be "repeatedly hacked, again and again," arguing the long-running contract between itself and the credit union does not obligate Fiserv to implement the security features the credit union is now demanding....

