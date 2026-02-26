Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Atty Agrees To Discipline From State Bar Over AI Errors

By Hailey Konnath ( February 26, 2026, 8:33 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles attorney has agreed to be disciplined for filing appellate briefs rife with artificial intelligence-hallucinated case law quotations, according to a stipulation approved Wednesday by the California State Bar Court, which found that he "recklessly and with gross negligence failed to perform legal services with competence."...

