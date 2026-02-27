Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2 Firms Guide Equinix, CPP Investments On $4B AtNorth Buy

By Najiyya Budaly ( February 27, 2026, 12:23 PM GMT) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and U.S. digital infrastructure company Equinix said Friday that they will buy atNorth for $4 billion from Swiss private equity shop Partners Group in order to grow the Nordic data center operator's capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure....

