Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Preferred Equity Monetizations Unlock Energy Tax Credits

By Eric Pogue, Jonathan Platt and Noah Pollak ( March 2, 2026, 5:38 PM EST) -- The landscape for monetizing federal tax credits associated with energy projects continues to evolve. Since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in 2022, project sponsors have employed various capital structures to capture the value of federal energy tax credits....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms