Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tax Court Urged To Restore Nixed $85M Conservation Break

By Anna Scott Farrell ( February 27, 2026, 3:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court should restore an $85 million tax deduction denied to a partnership for its donation of a conservation easement protecting hundreds of acres of Virginia forest, the partnership told the court, arguing that the land was so financially valuable because it could have been developed for coal mining....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies