Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Orthodontist Says Co. Shifted Assets To Nix Her Profits

By Benjamin Morse ( February 27, 2026, 3:24 PM EST) -- A Colorado orthodontist who helped build the orthodontics arm of a dental franchise network sued the company and several of its leaders in Colorado state court Friday, alleging they shifted franchise operations among affiliated entities to dilute her ownership stake and deny promised revenue....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies