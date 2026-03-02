Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minn. Tax Court Erred In Valuing Hotel, Minn. Justices Told

By Jaqueline McCool ( March 2, 2026, 4:10 PM EST) -- The Minnesota Tax Court improperly lowered the value of a Minneapolis hotel and convention center and should not have disregarded the minimum assessment agreement that existed between the county and the property owner, the county told the Minnesota Supreme Court....

