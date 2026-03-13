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Expert Analysis

The Practical Implications Of New FDIC Stablecoin Measures

By Ethan Ostroff, James Stevens and Seth Winter ( March 13, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. recently proposed a new rule that would create a formal, bank‑centric process for issuing payment stablecoins. The rule is designed to implement the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, or Genius, Act and would apply to FDIC‑supervised institutions, state nonmember banks and state savings associations that want to issue payment stablecoins through a subsidiary....

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