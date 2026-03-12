5 Takeaways From OCC's 'Appealing' Exam Challenge Revamp

By James Williams ( March 12, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 17, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency proposed a significant overhaul of its internal appeals process that would make it easier for banks to challenge exam findings. This proposal is designed to increase the independence of the current appeals process, and is likely to improve transparency in OCC decision-making standards and ensure that banks feel more comfortable submitting appeals without fear of retaliation....