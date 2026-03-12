Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

5 Takeaways From OCC's 'Appealing' Exam Challenge Revamp

By James Williams ( March 12, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 17, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency proposed a significant overhaul of its internal appeals process that would make it easier for banks to challenge exam findings. This proposal is designed to increase the independence of the current appeals process, and is likely to improve transparency in OCC decision-making standards and ensure that banks feel more comfortable submitting appeals without fear of retaliation....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies