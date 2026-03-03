Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Day Pitney Faces DQ Bid Over Ex-Justice's Role In $1.3M Case

By Aaron Keller ( March 3, 2026, 4:09 PM EST) -- Day Pitney LLP should be sidelined from a $1.3 million private equity management company's windup lawsuit because former Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson, now a partner at the firm, heard the case before it was earmarked for a new trial, three company owners have argued....

