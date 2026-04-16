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QVC Hits Ch. 11 With Prepackaged Plan To Slash $6.6B Debt

By Hilary Russ ( April 16, 2026, 11:07 AM EDT) -- QVC Group Inc., the owner of pioneering home shopping television networks, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas on Thursday to slash about 80% of its $6.6 billion of debt, after turnaround efforts that cut jobs and launched live events on TikTok have failed to fully offset weakening consumer sentiment, the impact of tariffs and the yearslong slide of cable television....

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