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QVC Warns Investors On Impending $5B+ Ch. 11 Filing

By Hilary Russ ( April 16, 2026, 11:07 AM EDT) -- QVC Group Inc., the owner of pioneering home shopping television networks, said in a regulatory filing that its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing was imminent, after turnaround efforts that slashed jobs and launched live events on TikTok have failed to fully offset weakening consumer sentiment, the impact of tariffs and the yearslong slide of cable television....

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