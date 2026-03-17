Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Get Smart: Navigating The Genius Act's Regulatory Gaps

By Jonice Gray, Kari Hall and Brian Stief ( March 17, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The enactment of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act on July 18 marked a significant milestone in the evolution of the stablecoin market, providing a long-awaited regulatory framework to govern the issuance of the digital asset.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies