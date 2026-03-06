Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FinCEN Hits Canaccord With Record $80M Broker-Dealer Fine

By Sarah Jarvis ( March 6, 2026, 9:04 PM EST) -- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.'s broker-dealer arm on Friday agreed to pay $80 million in settlements with three financial regulators for "widespread compliance failures" that allowed some securities fraud schemes to go undetected, with the broker-dealer admitting it willfully violated the Bank Secrecy Act....

