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Expert Analysis

SEC Guidance Further Solidifies Status Of Tokenized Assets

By Katie Mills and Scott Budlong ( March 23, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- In July 2025, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, in the aptly named "Enchanting, but Not Magical: A Statement on the Tokenization of Securities," asserted that, "As powerful as blockchain technology is, it does not have magical abilities to transform the nature of the underlying asset. Tokenized securities are still securities."[1]...

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