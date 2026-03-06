Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Owner Can't Appeal Loss Of Tax Break, Court Says

By Sanjay Talwani ( March 6, 2026, 6:10 PM EST) -- An Oregon landowner cannot appeal the property's disqualification from the state's farm use assessment because that determination was made before the owner purchased it, the state tax court said....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections