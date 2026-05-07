Speed Jigsaw Puzzling Makes Me A Better Lawyer

By Tazia Statucki ( May 7, 2026, 12:13 PM EDT) -- In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys discuss how their unusual extracurricular activities enhance professional development, providing insights and pointers that translate to the office, courtroom and beyond. If you have a hobby you would like to write about, email expertanalysis@law360.com....
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