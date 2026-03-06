Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Revised Millionaires' Tax Proposal Wins Wash. Gov.'s Support

By Maria Koklanaris ( March 6, 2026, 6:43 PM EST) -- An amended version of a proposed tax on Washington state residents earning more than $1 million in a single year has met criteria demanded by Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson, and he will sign it if it reaches his desk, he said Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies