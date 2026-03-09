Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Ask NC Justices To Review COVID Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti ( March 9, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Two insurers urged the North Carolina Supreme Court to hear their appeal challenging a lower court's holding that North Carolina law applies to Tanger Outlets' suit seeking more than $50 million in pandemic-related coverage, saying the order violates the due process guarantees of the 14th Amendment....

