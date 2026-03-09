Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tax Court OKs IRS Partnership Procedures In Easement Fight

By Kat Lucero ( March 9, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The IRS properly notified a partnership of tax deficiencies tied to a 2018 conservation easement deduction under the 2015 centralized partnership audit regime, the U.S. Tax Court unanimously ruled Monday, saying the entity failed to prove that agency mistakes had hindered its audit response....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies