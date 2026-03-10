Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Atty Gets Over 11 Years For Solar $1B Ponzi Scheme

By Dorothy Atkins ( March 10, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has sentenced a corporate attorney to 11 years and five months behind bars after he pled guilty to nearly two dozen charges for his role in DC Solar's $912 million Ponzi scheme, which duped major investors including Berkshire Hathaway, Progressive and SunTrust Equipment Finance & Leasing....

