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NC Judge Brings Military Roots, Not Politics, To Biz Bench

By Abigail Harrison ( March 13, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Business Court added decade-long Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley to its bench this month. In an interview, Judge Shirley told Law360 how time as an attorney in the U.S. military helped make him a thorough and punctual jurist, and expanded on his interest in keeping partisan politics out of the judiciary. ...

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