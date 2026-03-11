Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Davis Polk, Paul Hastings Steer $5.5B Cintas, UniFirst Merger

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( March 11, 2026, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Uniform maker Cintas Corp., advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, announced plans on Wednesday to acquire Paul Hastings LLP-led workwear company UniFirst Corp. in a cash and stock deal that boasts an enterprise value of roughly $5.5 billion, a move that comes just months after Cintas lobbed an unsolicited takeover offer at its competitor....

