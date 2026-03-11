Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5 Firms Lead $525M Sale Of Frontera's Energy Assets

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( March 11, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Canadian oil and natural gas company Frontera Energy Corp. has agreed to sell its Frontera Petroleum International Holdings B.V. to Colombia-focused oil and gas producer Parex Resources Inc. for an equity consideration of up to $525 million in a deal built by five law firms, a move that comes just months after the company agreed to sell the assets to independent energy company GeoPark Ltd....

