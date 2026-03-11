Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VA, DOJ Cut Deal To Make Attys Mental Health Guardians

By Mark Payne ( March 11, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Under a new initiative, attorneys at the U.S. Department of Justice will serve as legal guardians for some homeless veterans, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday, though some veterans advocates expressed concern that the new program could involuntarily coerce veterans experiencing mental health issues into institutional care....

