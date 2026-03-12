Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energean To Buy Chevron's Angola Offshore Stake For $510M

By Dawood Fakhir ( March 12, 2026, 3:20 PM GMT) -- Energean PLC said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire a stake in two offshore oil producing regions off the coast of Angola from energy giant Chevron Corp. for up to $510 million, marking its entry into West Africa....

