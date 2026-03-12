Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Majority Of Investors In Idox Commit To £340M Deal

By Najiyya Budaly ( March 12, 2026, 10:53 AM GMT) -- U.S. investment firm Long Path Partners said Thursday that it has gained majority backing from shareholders in Idox PLC for its £339.5 million ($455 million) buyout of the U.K. government software provider....

