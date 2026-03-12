Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cops' Misdeeds Don't Undo Conviction, Pa. Panel Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( March 12, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Police misconduct following a murder investigation and subsequent jury conviction cannot be the basis for a new trial, the Pennsylvania Superior Court has ruled, saying the law enforcement officials' alleged misdeeds have no bearing on the case at hand....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies