CFTC Proposes Prediction Markets Rule

By Jessica Corso ( March 12, 2026, 11:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission opened the door Thursday to promised prediction market regulation, calling for public feedback on proposed rulemaking while laying out the staff's view on the current rules that the platforms should follow in order to offer betting on sports and other events....

