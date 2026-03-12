Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Reeves Says Energy Windfall Tax May Not Apply By Late 2027

By Josh White ( March 12, 2026, 6:58 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s energy profits levy is expected to no longer apply to oil and gas operations in the North Sea in the last quarter of 2027, especially if the current Middle East crisis de-escalates and energy prices stabilize, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves told an H&M Treasury committee....

