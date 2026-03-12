Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Panel Clarifies Workers Comp Law On Maintenance Care

By Rachel Konieczny ( March 12, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- In interpreting the Colorado Workers' Compensation Act, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled for the first time Thursday that employers and their insurers cannot limit maintenance medical benefits to any specific treatment in a final admission of liability....

