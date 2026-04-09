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Copyright Chief Decries 'Cataclysmic' High Court Cox Ruling

By Ryan Davis ( April 9, 2026, 2:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Copyright Office leader Shira Perlmutter expressed grave concern at a conference Thursday about the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision shielding Cox Communications in a music piracy case, saying the "somewhat cataclysmic" ruling significantly restricted copyright infringement liability....

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