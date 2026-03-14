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Va. Lawmakers OK Legal, Taxed Marijuana Retail Sales

By Sam Reisman ( March 14, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that would tax and regulate the sale of adult-use cannabis, sending the bill to Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who is expected to sign it into law and bring to a close a half-decade of legal cannabis limbo for the state....

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