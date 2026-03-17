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Expert Analysis

Avoid The Unexpected When Drafting License Agreements

By Cullen Taylor, Anishiya Abrol and Nathan Cooper ( March 17, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- On Dec. 31, the Delaware Court of Chancery rang in the new year with a decision in Commave Therapeutics SA v. Zevrain Therapeutics Inc., in which it broadly interpreted a contract provision commonly included in license agreements to address royalty monetization arrangements, determining that such provision also applied to a secured financing....

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