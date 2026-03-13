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OECD Business Group Calls For Further Pillar 2 Planning

By Eleanor Butler ( March 13, 2026, 11:38 AM EDT) -- The OECD's business stakeholder group on Friday called for "continued refinement" of Pillar Two readiness plans to ensure a smooth application of the 15% global minimum tax on corporate profits. ...

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