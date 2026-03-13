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Reed Smith Is Ignoring Expanded Back Pay Window, Atty Says

By George Woolston ( March 13, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A former Reed Smith LLP attorney who claimed she was unlawfully underpaid told a New Jersey state court on Friday that the firm's bid to limit the window of time for which she's seeking damages is an attempt to roll the case back in time....

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