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Ariz. Judicial Council OKs ABS Rules Despite Bar Concerns

By Rachel Rippetoe ( March 13, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Arizona's Judicial Council approved some new restrictions on out-of-state operations for non-attorney-owned law firms allowed to operate under the state's licensure program, despite the Arizona state bar's concerns that the new rules aren't stringent enough....

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