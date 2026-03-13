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Colo. Recycling Law Faces Challenge From Lubricant Group

By Zach Dupont ( March 13, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A trade group for lubricant producers has claimed in Colorado state court that the implementation of a new recycling program led to members being charged "exorbitant" and "illegal" fees by a nonprofit run entirely by its direct competitors and which represents oil and gas giants such as Chevron and Shell....

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