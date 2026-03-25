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Stablecoin Yield Reform Raises Stakes For Community Banks

By Thomas Walker ( March 25, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Early in my career as a community banker, I volunteered for a state bankers' association program called "Banker in Every Classroom." It was 2012, when public sentiment toward bankers was still bruised from the Great Recession. The program aimed to boost financial literacy while helping students see the essential role community banks play in their local economies....

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