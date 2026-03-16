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Analysis

Manufacturing Factor Adds More New Twists To AIA Cases

By Ryan Davis ( March 16, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An announcement that the U.S. manufacturing activities of parties in America Invents Act patent challenges will be considered in institution decisions could make it more difficult for some foreign companies to secure reviews and make proceedings more complex, attorneys say....

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