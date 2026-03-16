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Triton Clinches €5.5B For 6th Fund In Largest Raise To Date

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( March 16, 2026, 12:09 PM EDT) -- European middle-market private equity shop Triton Partners on Monday revealed that it closed its sixth flagship mid-market fund with €5.5 billion ($6.3 billion) in tow, marking the firm's largest fundraise to date....

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