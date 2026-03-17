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Russia Appeals To Justices In $242M Ukraine Awards Case

By Caroline Simson ( March 17, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Russia has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a circuit split on foreign sovereign immunity, as it looks to avoid paying more than $242 million in arbitral awards owed to Ukrainian power and gas companies whose operations in Crimea were seized during the Kremlin's 2014 invasion....

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