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Mich. Court Says Mortuary License Needed, Body Or No Body

By Susan Smiley ( March 16, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A mortuary license is required for businesses selling prepaid funeral services and merchandise even if cremation and embalming is not taking place on the premises, the Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled....

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