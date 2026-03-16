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Italy's Amplifon Buying Danish Hearing Device Biz For $2.6B

By Al Barbarino ( March 16, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Italy's Amplifon said Monday it has agreed to acquire the hearing device business of Denmark's GN Store Nord in a deal valuing the unit at about €2.3 billion ($2.6 billion), in a move aimed at creating a vertically integrated global leader in audiology....

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