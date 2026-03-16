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Panel Skeptical Of Billionaire Vik's Win Over Deutsche Bank

By Brian Steele ( March 16, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Appellate Court on Monday scrutinized the complex timeline of a 13-year multinational litigation, seeming to doubt that Deutsche Bank AG could be blocked from suing billionaire Alexander Vik and his daughter for allegedly tanking the price of an asset sale....

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