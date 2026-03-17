Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WTO Must Extend Digital Trade Protections, Lawmakers Told

By Dylan Moroses ( March 17, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization's moratorium on digital trade measures must be extended and its scope strengthened in support of U.S. business interests, experts testifying before the U.S. House's trade panel told lawmakers Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies