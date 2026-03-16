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Pa. Appeals Court Reinstates Kratom And Caffeine DUI Charge

By Elizabeth Daley ( March 16, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A man charged with driving under the influence and other offenses after using caffeine and the herbal stimulant kratom cannot argue his case should be dismissed since he wasn't using controlled substances, the Pennsylvania Superior Court said Monday, reversing a lower court....

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